Politicians vs. Preachers Softball Game to be Held August 8 at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, FL - On Sunday, August 8, the separation between church and state will be on the scoreboard at Blue Wahoos Stadium during the annual Politicians vs. Preachers Softball Game hosted by Magic 106.1.

"This will be our first time having the Politicians vs. Preachers game at the stadium, and this is so exciting," Magic 106.1 program director Sonshine Moore said. "With all that happened last year and people not being able to get out, this is something that can bring the community together again. It will be a lot of fun!"

The family-friendly afternoon at the ballpark will feature two softball games. Game One will pit a collection of community pastors against a lineup of Pensacola politicians. Game Two will feature personalities from Magic 106.1 against staff from WKRG TV.

Tickets to the event are $5 available now at BlueWahoos.com and include both games. Gates will open at 2:00 PM with first pitch for 3:00 PM. Stadium concessions will be open with food and drink available for purchase. Outside food and drink and chairs are not permitted in the stadium.

