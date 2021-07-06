Biscuits Bully Bullpen as Trash Pandas Fall, 8-6

MADISON, AL - After overcoming a two-run deficit, Rocket City could not hold the lead as they surrendered five runs in the ninth to fall 8-6 Tuesday evening in front of 5,423 fans at Toyota Field. Rocket City's bullpen allowed seven runs for the contest. It was the Trash Pandas' first home game in over two weeks.

Montgomery got the scoring started in the first inning. Designated hitter Garrett Whitley started the game with an infield single to third. After stealing second, he would score on a single to right-center from shortstop Miles Mastrobuoni to put the Biscuits on the board.

The Trash Pandas responded in the bottom-half when second baseman Luis Aviles Jr. rocketed his first dinger, a moonshot to left, to tie the game.

Things stayed that way until the sixth when the Biscuits put two runs up to take the lead. A single to right by Edwards and a walk to Mastrobuoni put runners at first and second, before first baseman Jonathan Aranda blooped a single to shallow right-center to score Edwards and move Mastrobuoni to second. After a strikeout, catcher Ford Proctor lined a single to right plating Mastrobuoni and giving Montgomery a 3-1 lead.

Rocket City would get a run back in the seventh. Leftfielder Izzy Wilson led off with a lined single to center, then moved to second on an infield single to short from designated hitter Ibandel Isabel. After Wilson stole third, he scored on a sacrifice fly to right by second baseman Gavin Cecchini to make it a one-run game.

The Trash Pandas then used the long ball to take their only lead of the game. After centerfielder Torii Hunter Jr. started the eighth with a single to center, Aviles ripped his second dinger of the game over the leftfield wall to give Rocket City a 4-3 lead.

But closer Keith Rogalla could not close the door for the Trash Pandas. After retiring the first man, Rogalla walked two men, got a fly out and hit a batter to load the bases with two out. That is when, with two strikes, Mastrobuoni ripped a single to left to bring in two runs and put the Biscuits ahead 5-4.

To make matters worse, Montgomery wasn't finished scoring. After Mastrobuoni's single, Aranda drilled a two-run triple off the rightfield wall. Leftfielder Ruben Cardenas followed with a single to left to bring home Aranda and make the count 8-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Isabel singled and Cecchini homered to left to pull Rocket City to within two. After a strikeout, closer Chris Muller came in and proceeded to walk Hunter and allow a double to Aviles to send runners to first and third with one out.

However, Muller struck out leading hitter David MacKinnon and got rightfielder Orlando Martinez to pop to third to end the game.

Rocket City outhit Montgomery 14-11. Aviles finished 3-4 with two homers, three RBI, a double and two runs scored. MacKinnon singled three times, while Isabel singled twice and scored a run. Wilson doubled, singled, scored a run and stole two bases to aid the Trash Pandas attack.

The Biscuits got a 2-4 effort from Mastrobuoni who drove in three and scored twice. Aranda was 2-5 with three RBI, a triple, and three runs scored. Proctor finished 2-4 with a double and RBI, while Edwards had three singles and two runs in four at-bats.

Getting the win for Montgomery was reliever Ivan Pelaez (5-5) even though he allowed two runs in the eighth on three hits in one inning of work. The loss went to Rogalla (0-2) after he allowed five runs on three hits with two walks in 0.2 innings. Muller got the save (3) even though he allowed a walk and double in 0.2 innings.

Each team got a boost from their starters. Chris Rodriguez went four innings for Rocket City allowing a run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Tobias Myers gave up a run on six hits with a walk and six punchouts for the Biscuits.

The Trash Pandas (26-28) will continue their six-game series against Montgomery (26-27) Wednesday evening at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

