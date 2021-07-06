Brewers #1 Prospect Garrett Mitchell Added to Shuckers' Roster

July 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers' #1 prospect OF Garrett Mitchell has been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Brewers' announced on Tuesday. Mitchell is set to make his Double-A debut with the Shuckers on Tuesday night against the Birmingham Barons at MGM Park. Additionally, LHP Nathan Kirby has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mitchell joins the Shuckers after playing in 28 games with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. While with the T-Rats, Mitchell slashed .359/.504/.620 with five doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 RBI and 33 runs scored. In his final game with the Timber Rattlers, Mitchell went 4-for-6 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored, including a grand slam. He was named the High-A Central Player of the Week on Monday after going 12-for-28 (.480) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases.

Taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Brewers out of UCLA, Mitchell spent the 2020 season at the Brewers' Alternate Training Site and was assigned to High-A Wisconsin to begin his first Minor League season. With the addition of Mitchell to the roster, the Shuckers have the top two prospects in the Brewers' system, joining #2 prospect Brice Turang.

In a separate roster move, Kirby was traded to the Pirates in exchange for INF Kevin Kramer, who has been assigned to Triple-A Nashville. In 17 appearances with the Shuckers, Kirby went 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA, recording four holds for Biloxi. In 18.2 innings, the lefty allowed four earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 19 and holding opponents to a .182 opposing batting average.

The Shuckers start a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. It's Brew Crew Tuesday presented by FEB Distributing with $10 souvenir mugs available for all beers on tap at the Beer Garden and $5 refills. RHP Jesus Castillo is set to take the hill in the opening game for the Shuckers opposite Barons' LHP John Parke.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.