Strider Strikes out 11 in 8-1 Thumping of Blue Wahoos

July 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Spencer Strider (W, 1-) struck out 11 over 5.1 innings on Tuesday night, and the Mississippi Braves regained a share of first place with an 8-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The win was the first of the 22-year-old's young career.

M-Braves pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts and got plenty of offensive help.

For the fifth-straight game, the Braves scored a run in the first inning. Drew Lugbauer hit the third of three straight singles and brought home Justin Dean to make it 1-0. Dean reached base safely three times, finishing 2-for-3, and stole his league-leading 16th base.

Strider retired the first six batters on Tuesday night - five via strikeout - before allowing a Riley Mahan single to begin the third inning. Jhon Nunez followed with an RBI double to tie the game.

Strider struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and came one strikeout shy of his season and career-high of 12, set on June 18 while with Rome.

Braden Shewmake ran his hitting streak to ten games with an RBI single off of Pensacola starter Edward Cabrera (L, 1-1) in the fourth inning, bringing home Lugbauer to give the Braves back the lead at 2-1.

The Atlanta Braves fourth-round selection in 2020 out of Clemson walked the first two batters in the sixth inning but struck out Jurar Encarnacion for the first out. After reaching 84 pitches, Chris Nunn inherited two runners with one out. The 30-year-old sat down two of the next three batters and kept the M-Braves 2-1 lead, leaving the bases loaded. Nunn tossed 1.2 innings scoreless running his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings.

The M-Braves tacked on some run support in the bottom of the seventh inning with a pair of home runs. With two outs, Jalen Miller hit a two-run home run to left, and it was 3-1. For the first time this season, the Braves went back-to-back when Greyson Jenista launched his seventh home run of the season over the batter's eye in center to make it 4-1.

Miller and Dean had a pair of two-run singles in the eighth inning and Mississippi blew the game open heading to the ninth.

Matt Withrow dealt a scoreless eighth inning and Kurt Hoekstra extended his scoreless innings streak to 8.2 innings with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.

The M-Braves are now 29-14 since May 19, the best record in minor league baseball once again. Dean, Miller, Shewmake, and Jenista all recorded two hits apiece in the 11-hit performance.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos will have a quick turnaround with a 12:05 pm first pitch on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves and Wahoos have to best two records in the Double-A South. LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.83) makes the start for Mississippi, against LHP Jake Eder (3-2, 1.03) for the Blue Wahoos. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Camp Day Matinee: The only midweek matinee of the season features camp groups in certain sections of the ballpark. Take a long lunch break and enjoy some day baseball!

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.