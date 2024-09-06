Shuckers Place OF Connor Scott on 7-Day Injured List

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Connor Scott has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of September 4. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 27 players.

Over 39 games after joining the Shuckers in early July, Scott had a .256/.320/.444 slash line with 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 24 RBI. Since August 1, Scott has a .779 OPS with 8 doubles, 2 home runs and 10 RBI across 24 games.

