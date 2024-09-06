Barons Pitching Dominates in 4-1 Win against Pensacola on Thursday Night

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Outfielder Terrell Tatum has two hits and an RBI in Birmingham Barons 4-1 win before 3,137 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons took an early lead and pitching dominated much of the night.

Starting pitcher Juan Carela (2-3, 3.58) pitched 5.0 innings, giving up only four hits, one earned run, and a walk with five strikeouts. Relief pitcher Jake Palisch pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only two hits in those innings, while closer Caleb Freeman had a strikeout in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Barons scored first in the game in the bottom of the third inning. Rikuu Nishida singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Michael Turner, and the Barons led 1-0. A Wilfred Veras single to left field scored Nishida, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Graham Pauley singled to left field, scoring Nathan Martorella, and the Blue Wahoos still trailed 2-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Tatum singled to center field, scoring Turner, and the Barons led 3-1. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Barons scored on a wild pitch when Jason Matthews came home to score from third base. The Barons led 4-1, and the bullpen closed out the game.

Matthews had a single and a run scored in the win. Turner had a hit, and two runs scored for Birmingham.

