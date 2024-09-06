Tennessee Shuts Out M-Braves Again, Game Two Postponed

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves on game night

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves on game night(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves waited out a 2 hour, 33-minute rain delay before Friday night's doubleheader got underway, and the Smokies dealt their second-straight shutout to the M-Braves 3-0 in game one. Game two was postponed due to the start time being after 10:00 pm.

The postponement sets up a Saturday doubleheader at Trustmark Park starting at 5:05 pm. Saturday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:00 pm.

The Smokies (41-19, 81-47) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Reivaj Garcia sacrifice fly. Casey Opitz doubled to start the fourth inning, and Fabian Pertuz added a single, leading to two more runs scoring for the Smokies to grab a 3-0 lead.

Ian Mejia (L, 7-7) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.0 innings, walking four and striking out three. The M-Braves bullpen stayed reliable, with Patrick Halligan and Elison Joseph stretching their scoreless innings streak to eight games each. Trey Riley added a scoreless frame as well.

Cal Conley was 2-for-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Yolbert Sanchez added a 2-for-3 night at the plate, his 13th multi-hit game over his last 21.

Saturday's doubleheader between the Smokies and M-Braves will be games four and five of the six-game series. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm with coverage starting at 4:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.