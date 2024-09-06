Columbus Celebrates the Next Century of Affiliated Baseball, Inks Naming Rights Deal with Synovus

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Columbus, GA - Synovus, a financial services leader rooted in Columbus, has signed a multiyear partnership with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner and operator of select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball, to become the official naming rights partner for Columbus' soon-to-be-renovated ballpark. A consortium of public-private partners unveiled "Synovus Park" today at a public groundbreaking ceremony celebrating Minor League Baseball's return to Columbus as part of a planned urban renaissance and ongoing downtown revitalization project surrounding the future home of the Atlanta Braves' Double-A affiliate.

The partnership underscores Synovus' unwavering commitment to Columbus and its dedication to the city's vibrancy, on display during a ceremony that signaled the dawn of a new era in Columbus' professional baseball history, which Synovus, founded in Columbus in 1888, is uniquely suited to shepherd in. The event, which also paid homage to the stadium's rich, 100-year legacy as Golden Park, highlighted a shared commitment by both Synovus and DBH to continue building deep connections within the Columbus community and create exciting fan experiences at the ballpark for generations to come.

Prominent attendees included: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson; Isaiah Hugley, city manager for the City of Columbus; Kevin Blair, chairman, CEO and president of Synovus; Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings; Ronnie Richardson, regional supervisor at MLB; Chip Moore, executive vice president and senior advisor at the Atlanta Braves; and Tim Hudson, Columbus native and four-time MLB All-Star pitcher who played for the Atlanta Braves, Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants.

Renovation of the existing ballpark, owned by the City of Columbus and leased by DBH, is being led by W.C. Bradley Real Estate and general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, with a completion date in time for the start of the 2025 season. The project ensures the history of the park is preserved while weaving in the best in modern technology and amenities to deliver a premier experience on the Chattahoochee River. The upgrades will allow the venue to operate year-round for public and private events with the expansion of seating to 5,000 - 7,000 as well as the addition of new suites, a club level, hospitality amenities and upgrades to player facilities. In addition to serving as the home field for the club, the stadium will host a variety of marquee events, making it a hub of activity and excitement for residents of Columbus and beyond.

"We are thrilled to partner with Synovus as we revamp this incredible ballpark," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, executive chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Our goal is to build on the long and storied history of baseball in Columbus by making this new chapter all about the community. Synovus Park will offer fans a best-in-class experience on the river, combining the charm of one of the country's oldest ballparks with a host of innovations that will make it a standout among its contemporaries. We are confident this team and ballpark will propel the revitalization of downtown while making Columbus a premier baseball destination."

"Synovus has a long-standing dedication to the Columbus community, making them the perfect partner as we look to honor this ballpark's legacy by modernizing the facility and making it one of the most beautiful in Minor League Baseball," said Andrew Judelson, chief commercial officer at DBH. "Together with Synovus, we're excited to usher in this new era of pro ball in Columbus."

"This marks an exciting milestone for Synovus," said Kevin Blair, chairman, CEO and president of Synovus. "We've been deeply rooted in Columbus for more than 135 years, and we're committed to serving the community and helping people and businesses grow. We're proud to have the Synovus name on the ballpark and welcome the Atlanta Braves' Double-A Braves affiliate to Columbus."

"In partnership with Synovus, W.C. Bradley and Brasfield & Gorrie, this state-of-the-art ballpark is going to make the city of Columbus proud," said Pete Laven, general manager for Columbus Professional Baseball. "We are committed to instilling a community-first culture as our team and ballpark play a leading role in revitalizing downtown, but we are also confident this facility will attract baseball fans from across the country. Most importantly, for fans in Columbus, Synovus Park will be synonymous with family-friendly fun."

"The Braves AA baseball team relocating to the Columbus, Georgia area is incredible news," said Skip Henderson, mayor of the City of Columbus. "In addition to great baseball and an amazing family experience, Braves AA baseball will serve as an anchor for capital investment and job creation in an area of Columbus that is poised for economic development."

The Columbus Professional Baseball club will be the Double-A affiliate of the Braves. The current name is a placeholder until a new club name, logo and mascot are unveiled to the public at a later date. The Braves' Double-A club will continue to play as the Mississippi Braves in Pearl, MS, through the 2024 season.

