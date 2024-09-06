Right-Handed Pitcher Ivan Armstrong Transferred To Triple-A Salt Lake

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have transferred right-handed pitcher Ivan Armstrong to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The Rocket City roster is now at 27 players.

Armstrong appeared in 28 games with one start and compiled a 7-2 record with a 2.79 ERA as he struck out 60 batters in 58 innings pitched.

Prior to today, Armstrong was one of seven Trash Pandas who have been on the active roster throughout the entire season. That list also includes right-handed pitchers Chase Chaney and Hayden Seig, catcher Tyler Payne, infielder Sam Brown and outfielders Tucker Flint and Nelson Rada.

The righty currently ranks tied for second in Rocket City single season history in wins.

Armstrong has made 77 appearances for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2024 where he posted a 9-7 record with a 4.43 ERA.

The La Vega, Dominican Republic native will now be making his first appearance on a Triple-A roster.

Armstrong was acquired by the Angels via trade in 2021 alongside pitchers Sam Selman and Jose Marte from the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Tony Watson.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - September 6, 2024

RHP Ivan Armstrong transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

