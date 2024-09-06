Martinez Three-Run Homer Rockets Shuckers to 4-2 Win Over Trash Pandas

September 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Ernesto Martinez Jr. on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Ernesto Martinez Jr. on game night(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

MADISON, AL - Ernesto Martinez Jr. launched a three-run home run in the seventh inning for the lead and Justin Yeager locked it down with a scoreless ninth for his Southern League-leading 19 th save of the season as the Biloxi Shuckers (63-65, 33-28) inched closer to a playoff spot with a 4-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (57-72, 24-37) at Toyota Field on Friday night. With the win and a Mississippi Braves loss, the Shuckers extended their lead to 2.5 games for the wild card with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson turned in his second consecutive strong start, facing two over the minimum through four innings with five strikeouts. In the fifth, the Trash Pandas took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Nelson Rada, but Peterson limited the damage by inducing a flyout from David Mershon. Peterson ended his night with five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Since rejoining the rotation on August 25, Peterson has allowed one earned run over 13.2 innings with 17 strikeouts.

The Shuckers responded with a bases-loaded walk from Adam Hall in the sixth, tying the game at one. In the seventh, Ernesto Martinez Jr. smashed a three-run shot to right-center, giving the Shuckers a 4-1 lead. The blast, his 13 th of the year, gave him 11 extra-base hits and five home runs over his 14-game on-base streak. In the bottom of the inning, the Trash Pandas made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly from David Mershon, but Chase Costello entered and struck out two to end the inning and end the threat. In the ninth, Justin Yeager worked around two baserunners to record his 19 th save of the year, putting him one away from becoming the first Shuckers pitcher since 2019 to 20 in a season. Will Childers (2-3) earned the win for the Shuckers while Jared Southard (0-1) took the loss.

The win marked the Shuckers' 16 th of the half in a game decided by two runs or less and was the team's 65 th game of the year decided by two runs or less.

The series continues on Saturday with the team's penultimate road game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Adam Seminaris (1-7, 6.22) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Chase Chaney (7-11, 4.57) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.