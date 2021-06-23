Shuckers Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short against Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (15-28) drop their series opener to the Montgomery Biscuits (17-24) 4-3 despite a ninth inning rally on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi brought the top of the order to the plate in the bottom of the ninth trailing 4-0. Tristen Lutz and Tyler Friis both singled to start the inning before Brice Turang grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out. The reigning Double-A South Player of the Week Luis Castro made it a one-run game hitting a three-run home run out to left. The Shuckers rally continued when Cam Devanney was hit by a pitch with two outs but came to an end as Chad Spanberger popped up to end the game stranding the tying run at first.

The Shuckers got a solid start out of LHP Nick Bennett (L, 1-3) who got out out of a first-inning jam with a pair of strikeouts. Bennett stayed clean until the fifth inning, allowing a single and a pair of two-out walks to load the bases. Montgomery picked up their lead when Miles Mastrobuoni hit a two-RBI single to left off of RHP Matt Hardy.

Biloxi put the leadoff man on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth inning but was unable to drive him home. RHP Peyton Battenfield (W, 2-0) kept the Shuckers off the board, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings. The Biscuits added to their tally in the ninth on a solo homer by Rene Pinto and an RBI triple from Michael Smith.

The Shuckers continue their series against Montgomery on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Jesus Castillo (0-1) is set to take the mound for the Shuckers, while Montgomery will employ an opener in RHP Christofer Ogando (NR) before turning it over the starter RHP Tobias Myers (2-3). The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

