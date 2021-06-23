Payton Henry Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

BILOXI, MS - Catcher Payton Henry has been promoted from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday. The Brewers' #19 prospect earns his first promotion to the Triple-A level.

In 30 games with the Shuckers, Henry hit .315 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. The catcher was on a season-best 16 game on-base streak at the time of his promotion and went 7-for-17 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in four games against the Rocket City Trash Pandas last week. Henry had 12 multi-hit efforts in his time with the Shuckers and at the time of his promotion was third in the Double-A South in batting average and second in on-base percentage (.393).

Henry also controlled the running game from behind the plate, throwing out 15 of 34 attempted base stealers. His 15 caught stealing were the second most in all of Double-A and the fourth highest total in all of Minor League Baseball.

In a corresponding move, infielder Gabriel Garcia has been promoted to the Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin. Garcia rejoins Biloxi after playing in three games with the Shuckers in their opening series of the year in Birmingham. In 27 games with Wisconsin, Garcia hit .217 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI. The 23-year-old was selected in the 14th round of the 2016 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Broward College.

Biloxi begins their six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night at MGM Park. LHP Nick Bennett is slated to start for the Shuckers opposite Biscuits' RHP Peyton Battenfield for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

