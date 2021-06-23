Wednesday, June 23 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

June 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (25-18, 2nd, AA-S South, -2.0) vs. Tennessee Smokies (CHC) (15-26, 4th, AA-S North, -8.5)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (4-1, 2.64) vs. RHP Cam Sanders (0-2, 5.70)

Game #44 | Home Game #26

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday - Every M-Braves Wednesday game is a Wine Wednesday featuring a local Sommelier along with Wine Tasting, Wine Trivia, and great prizes. The Wine Tasting will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and there is no additional charge for admission along with your game ticket.

Today's Roster Moves:

C Carlos Martinez transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett

C Hendrik Clementina placed on the Development List

RHP Touki Toussaint's MLB Rehab Assignment transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand on Wednesday night, with game two of a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies (CHC) at Trustmark Park. This is the first of two series meetings between the clubs, and 12 total games. The M-Braves will visit Smokies Stadium in Kodak, TN, July 13-18.

- The M-Braves went 5-1 against the Barons, June 15-20, last week, including five straight wins. The Braves haven't lost a series since dropping the first two series against Pensacola and at Biloxi. The M-Braves have gone 5-1 in three of the last four series, and are 22-6 since May 27.

BULLPEN BRILLIANCE CAN'T SAVE WINNING STREAK ON TUESDAY: The M-Braves stranded 11 runners on base, including eight in the fifth-seventh, falling 2-0, to Tennessee in the opener of the six-game set. The loss snapped Mississippi's season-high five-game win streak. Troy Bacon (2.0), Will Latcham (1.0), Chris Nunn (1.0), and Daysbel Hernandez (1.0) combined for 5.0 no-hit innings behind starter AJ Puckett. Bacon delivered an immaculate inning in the sixth. Justin Dean had two hits finishing 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-2nd, 10), slugging (4th, .529), OPS (6th, .872), extra-base hits (T-7th, 15) and total bases (T-10th, 64). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (12), and T-2nd in doubles (10), and 8th in OBP (.383). Jacob Pearson is T-5th in triples with 2. Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Nolan Kingham is T-1st in starts (8), T-3rd in wins (4), 1st in innings pitched (47.2), 7th in ERA (2.64), 7th in WHIP (1.05), and T-3rd in winning percentage (.800). Hayden Deal is 11th in ERA (3.28).

KINGHAM'S INCREDIBLE STRETCH: Nolan Kingham has given up three earned runs total in 25.1 total innings this month (four starts) while walking two batters against 14 strikeouts. The Las Vegas native hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts and 14.2 innings, on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He hasn't given up a run since the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola, 17.2 IP.

THE DEAN OF THE CLASS: Justin Dean is batting .452 with two doubles and seven RBI over his last nine games with two stolen bases and a .500 OBP. The Mauldin, SC native is leading the club with a .328 average in June with six doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, five walks and .400 OBP.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 8th in all of minor league baseball with a 3.41 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 20 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A, and 2nd-fewest in all of minor league baseball (Salem, 17).

- The starting rotation holds a 2.90 ERA with 189 strikeouts, 76 walks, in 192.1 IP, ranking 2nd in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .984 fielding percentage, just 24 errors in 43 game, including just two errors in the last 14. M-Braves catchers have caught 22 attempted base-stealers, which is T-1st in all of Double-A baseball and ranks T-3rd in all of MiLB.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 16-for-30 in catching opposing base stealers, 53%. His 16 caught stealings are 2nd in MiLB, while seven double plays and 31 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

TURNING THINGS AROUND: The M-Braves are two games back of Pensacola in the division and are 22-6 over their last 28 games dating back to May 27. Since starting the season 4-8, the Braves are 21-10, the best record in the Double-A South.

45 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 45 home runs so far this season, in 42 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 52/RCT, 60). Of the 169 runs scored this season, 77 have come via the home run ball. In just 42 games, the M-Braves are over half way to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87. The Braves remain last in hitting in the league at .211.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.