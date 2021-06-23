Smokies Shutout Wednesday in Mississippi

June 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (26-18) shutout the Tennessee Smokies (15-27) 3-0 at Trustmark Park Wednesday night. M-Braves starter RHP Nolan Kingham (W, 5-1) did not allow a run and struck out six Smokies over 7.1 innings, he worked around five hits and two walks.

Mississippi loaded up the bases in the second and third innings against RHP Cam Sanders (L, 0-3). In the second, Sanders struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam. After Sanders walked the bases loaded in the third, Braden Shewmake hit a two-run double to get the M-Braves on the board. Trey Harris's sacrifice fly one pitch later extended the lead to 3-0.

Sanders allowed three runs on two hits and five walks in five innings. He also struck out five. LHP Brendon Little pitched a scoreless sixth in his season debut. RHP Ethan Roberts struck out four over two scoreless innings. Darius Hill finished 2-for-4 with a double. Carlos Sepulveda was 1-for-2 and walked twice.

The Smokies and M-Braves continue their series at Trustmark Park Thursday night. First pitch between RHP Erich Uelmen (1-4, 4.91) and RHP Spencer Strider (AA-Debut) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday June 29 to begin a six game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.