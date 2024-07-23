Shuckers Mount Comeback Attempt in Ninth, Drop Series-Opener to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - Despite a four-run ninth inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (44-45, 14-8), a five-run fourth proved to be the difference in an 8-4 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (50-40, 12-10) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Blue Wahoos started the scoring in the third with a stolen base from Jakob Marsee and a throwing error, making it 1-0. In the fourth, the lead extended to 2-0 when Marsee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing Nathan Martorella in from third. A wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to Joe Mack then made it 4-0. The lead extended to 6-0 on RBI singles from Paul McIntosh and Jacob Berry later in the inning. Pensacola then expanded the lead to 8-0 on a two-run home run from McIntosh in the sixth, his eighth of the year.

For Pensacola, starter Luis Palacios retired the first nine batters in order before Dylan O'Rae broke the streak with a lead-off single in the fourth. Despite allowing four hits and three runners in scoring position, Palacios finished his night with six shutout innings.

In the ninth, the Shuckers spoiled the shutout attempt with an RBI double down the left-field line from Ernesto Martinez Jr., scoring Darrien Miller. Miller previously reached after being hit by a pitch for the 20 th time this season, tying Jacob Nottingham's single-season franchise record from 2017. Adam Hall, the next batter, drove in Eric Brown Jr. with a single to right, making it 8-2. A wild pitch brought home Martinez, making it 8-3, and a Lamar Sparks two-out single to center made it 8-4. Blue Wahoos' reliever Anderson Pilar, however, ended the comeback attempt with a strikeout.

Jacob Misiorowski (3-4) took the loss for the Shuckers despite becoming the seventh Double-A pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts on the season. Palacios (7-5) earned the win for Pensacola.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4) and Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) both tallied multiple hits for the Shuckers. The multi-hit performance was Martinez's team-leading 22 nd of the season.

The series continues on Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Bradley Blalock (4-2, 4.39) is set to start for the Shuckers against Tristan Stevens (1-0, 1.59) for Pensacola. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

