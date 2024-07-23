M-Braves Win Sixth-Straight Thanks to Horne's Homer, de Avila's Quality Start

July 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Five has recently been the Mississippi Braves magic number. The M-Braves won their sixth-straight game on Tuesday night with a 5-1 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits in the series opener at Riverwalk Stadium. Mississippi has scored five runs in each of the last five victories during the winning streak.

Luis De Avila continued his hot stretch on the mound that began in June, earning his second-straight win and team-leading 10th quality start on Tuesday. The lefty struck out five and walked two over 6.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings, but that changed in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Tolve drew a one-out walk, and Geraldo Quintero singled, which led to a Bryson Horne three-run home run that just cleared the right field wall. The homer was Horne's sixth of the year. David Fletcher followed with a walk and stolen base, then scored on a Cal Conley RBI single, and it was 4-0.

Mason Auer put the Biscuits on the board in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, but that was all the scoring by the Biscuits (9-13, 49-42). The M-Braves (13-9, 44-46) tacked on another run in the seventh. Quintero logged his second hit and scored on an RBI groundout by Conley.

Jorge Juan pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Jonathan Hughes worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, striking out four to close the win.

Keshawn Ogans was 1-for-4 and upped his on-base streak to 21 games. Also on Tuesday, M-Braves' broadcaster Chris Harris called his 2,000th Southern League game of his career, which began in 2009.

The M-Braves will go for their seventh-straight win on Tuesday night against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (7-2, 2.40) will start for Mississippi against RHP Logan Workman (6-5, 3.26). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

After the road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.