Auer Homers in Biscuits' Loss to M-Braves
July 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (49-42, 9-13) fell 5-1 to the Mississippi Braves (44-46, 13-9) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
The M-Braves rode a four-run fifth inning to a win. Cole Wilcox pitched four scoreless innings before allowing runs in the fifth and finished with four earned runs in five innings.
Mason Auer sent a lined shot inside the left-field foul pole to leadoff the bottom of the fifth with a homer. It was his first homer of the season despite being his 16th extra-base hit.
The Biscuits loaded the bases in the seventh but failed to tally another run. Austin Vernon pitched two scoreless innings to keep it within four runs late, but the offense never got going.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Mason Auer at bat
(Matt Austin)
