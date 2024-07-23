Angels Option Jack Kochanowicz To Rocket City Trash Pandas

July 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have optioned right-handed pitcher to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from the major league roster.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah Owen has been transferred to ACL Angels.

This puts the Trash Pandas roster at 28 players.

Kochanowicz began the 2024 season in Rocket City and compiled a 5-6 record and a 4.55 ERA. The righty collected two complete games in his last three starts and seven quality starts in 2024 with the Trash Pandas.

Having also tossed a complete game in 2023 with Rocket City, Kochanowicz is the only Trash Pandas pitcher in franchise history to record multiple in a career.

On July 11, Kochanowicz was recalled to the Angels and made his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners that night as a starter.

Kochanowicz started two games for the Angels and dropped both contests while striking out five batters in seven innings pitched.

Upon making his debut with the Angels, Kochanowicz became the 30th former Trash Panda to play in a major league game and second in the 2024 season alongside right-handed pitcher Zac Kristofak.

Owen made one appearance with the Trash Pandas on July 12 against Pensacola at Toyota Field. The righty began the season with the ACL Angels where he has made 10 appearances and posted a 3-1 record and a 2.95 ERA.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - July 23, 2024

RHP Jack Kochanowicz assigned to Double-A Rocket City from Los Angeles Angels

RHP Noah Owen transferred from Double-A Rocket City to ACL Angels

Rocket City Trash Pandas Active Roster - 28 Active Players

