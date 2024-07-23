Blue Wahoos Seize Big Inning, Sink Shuckers to End Four-Game Slide

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos shook off recent struggles to begin a new week in a big way.

Taking advantage of erratic pitching, the Blue Wahoos seized the game with a five-run fourth inning and cruised to an 8-4 win Tuesday night against the Biloxi Shuckers to open their week-long homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium with a good feeling.

The Blue Wahoos led 8-0 into the ninth. They broke open the game in the fifth by scoring their first three runs without putting a ball in play to score. It was a welcome boost to end a four-game losing streak that began with a loss July 14 before the All-Star Break.

"We tried to flush last week as much as possible," said right fielder Shane Sasaki, who reached base three times and helped to ignite the five-run rally. "Starting off this week with a win is good for the clubhouse. The vibes are always high when we win.

"We still stick together when we lose, but it's a lot easier to carry that momentum, getting that first win out of the way... And it we just look forward to the next game."

The Blue Wahoos got the first run in the third inning when Jakob Marsee produced a one-out double, then stole third and scored on throwing error.

In the fifth, they erupted against starter Jacob Misiorowski, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 2 prospect, who has faced the Blue Wahoos five previous times this season.

After Nathan Martorella led off the fifth with a single and Sasaki walked, Misiorowski went awry with pitch command. With one out and the bases loaded, he plunked Marsee to force in the second run, then gave up a wild pitch to score another run and walked in a third run. Paul McIntosh and Jacob Berry then followed with RBI singles before a double play ended the inning.

"When things aren't going your way, it is really tough to scratch runs," said Sasaki, who returned to the Blue Wahoos last Friday after missing 62 games with an injury.

"And I know everybody in the lineup was really focused on manufacturing runs somehow," he said. "We don't need that one big hit sometimes and just like (Tuesday) we stayed ready, tough at-bats and good things happen from that."

Good things have happened to the Blue Wahoos (50-40 overall, 12-10 in second half) this season when facing Biloxi. This was their 13th win against the Shuckers (44-44, 14-7), who entered this week with the best second-half record in the league.

McIntosh smashed a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his eighth of the year, that enabled him to tie Griffin Conine for most runs scored (125) in Blue Wahoos franchise history.

The Shuckers got four runs in the ninth off Anderson Pilar before he ended the game and the team could enjoy their first home win since July 3, when they beat Montgomery to win that shortened home series before a 16-day gap between home games.

--- This week's series is the final meeting between these teams in 2024. The Blue Wahoos are now 13-5 against the Shuckers this season, including 6-1 at home... This year, the Blue Wahoos play the Shuckers less times than other division foes Montgomery and the Mississippi Braves.

