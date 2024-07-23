Nelson Rada Is Heating up in First Season of Double-A Ball

Since first signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, outfielder Nelson Rada has risen rapidly both in the organization and on prospect lists.

At just 18 years old, Rada ranks as the Angels top hitting prospect and is the youngest active player at the Double-A level.

Rada made the jump to the Trash Pandas after a stellar season with Single-A Inland Empire where he led the California League with 55 stolen bases while also winning a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove for his play at center field. Offensively, Rada hit .276 with 48 RBI during the year.

Now having joined the Trash Pandas this season, Rada works each day to get his hitting numbers to the level he was at a year prior.

"It's a different league, pitchers throw better pitches and I work everyday on my swing," Rada said. "I'm just trying to be ready everyday to compete, it's a learning process."

The Venezuela native has been a staple in the Trash Pandas lineup this season, primarily as the teams leadoff hitter while showcasing his highly regarded defensive ability. Rada is second on the team with 25 stolen bases and had no fielding errors heading into the all-star break.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Rada made waves as he took part in his first spring training and fans of the Angels got a glimpse of the future.

Rada had the opportunity to learn from veterans of his position such as multi-time MVP winner Mike Trout and even played in 12 games during the spring.

"That was a big experience for me," Rada said. "Being there and seeing the routine they had everyday was an amazing experience and learning that was big for me."

Following his time in Arizona, Rada found out he was skipping a level and headed straight to Double-A.

"When I found out I got promoted, my head exploded," Rada said. "I didn't expect to make that jump but it was an amazing feeling when I found out I was going to."

The Angels hadn't had a teenager play at the Double-A level since Jo Adell did so for the Mobile Baybears in 2018 as Rada also became the youngest player to play for the Trash Pandas in franchise history.

With Rada seeing more Double-A at-bats, he is in the middle of his best month of the season. After the Trash Pandas series in Tennessee, Rada holds a .370 batting average with eight driven in.

That included his first Double-A walk-off hit on July 14 in front of the Toyota Field crowd as Rada attacked the first pitch he saw in the at-bat for a line drive single.

As Rocket City is in the fight for a playoff spot, Rada's main goal is to keep propelling his hot streak in order to help the Trash Pandas win games.

"The main thing right now is helping my team win," Rada said. "Trying to help with whatever the team needs whether it's my defense, baserunning or just fighting in every at-bat trying to see the ball better."

Rada mentioned he has already learned a lot from Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley and the rest of the coaching staff during the season.

"The coaches here have been amazing, they teach me something new everyday to help me grow as a baseball player," Rada said. "Whatever they teach me, I try to observe and put in my model as a player."

With Rada growing on the field this season, the outfielder has also learned to deal with the added pressure that his high prospect label brings.

Rada enters play after the all-star break as the Angels No. 2 overall prospect behind pitcher and Trash Pandas teammate Caden Dana.

Despite an already rapid rise in the Angels system to start his professional career, Rada plans to leave it all on the field.

"I don't think too much about the outside noise," Rada said. "I just focus on playing hard everyday, that's my focus right now."

