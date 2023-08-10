Shuckers Jump into Tie for First with 8-4 Win Over Smokies

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (54-51, 20-16) entered the day 1.5 games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first in the South Division, but the Blue Wahoos were swept by the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the Shuckers' snapped their five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies (60-44, 24-12) at MGM Park on Thursday night. The win moved Biloxi into a tie for first in the division and three games ahead of Montgomery for the final playoff spot if the Blue Wahoos win the second-half title.

After three strikeouts over the first two innings from Shuckers' starter Carlos Rodriguez, outfielder Carlos Rodriguez gave Biloxi the lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to right. The single scored Ernesto Martinez, who later reached on an error in the fourth. After a single from Ethan Murray, Rodriguez again cashed in and smashed a two-RBI double to left, giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. The lead extended to four in the fifth with an RBI single from Zavier Warren, scoring Lamar Sparks, who had singled before stealing second and third.

Rodriguez worked into the sixth for the first time since June 21 and tallied his sixth strikeout of the night before being lifted with two runners on. Two batters later, Casey Optiz hit a three-run home run to left, cutting the Shuckers' lead to 4-3.

The Shuckers broke the game open in the seventh, starting with an RBI triple from Isaac Collins and a two-run home run from Lamar Sparks, the next batter. Ernesto Martinez then collected his first multi-hit performance in Double-A, lining a double down the left-field line and extending the lead to 8-3.

In the ninth, the Smokies brought home their fourth run of the night on a two-out error, but Ryan Brady threw an 87 MPH backfoot slider to Cole Roderer, finishing off a Shuckers' win. The win snapped Biloxi's five-game losing streak, and was their ninth home win in 11 games since the All-Star Break. Rodriguez (7-4) earned the win while Smokies' starter Cade Horton (0-1) earned the loss in his second Double-A start.

Righty Tobias Myers is set to start for Biloxi on Friday against Brandon Birdsell for the Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. A fireworks display will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game, and the Shuckers will wear special Buddy Cruise-themed jerseys to be auctioned off to support Buddy Cruise. Southern Miss Golden Eagles men's basketball head coach, Jay Ladner, will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch.

