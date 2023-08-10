Smokies Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 8-4 Loss

August 10, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, TN- The Smokies snapped a four game winning streak in an 8-4 loss on Thursday night in Biloxi. Biloxi jumped out early to a 4-0 lead, but the Smokies made it a one run ballgame in the sixth inning. Biloxi attacked reliever Adam Laskey for a four run seventh inning to take a commanding lead.

Biloxi starter Carlos Rodriguez picks up his seventh win of the season, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing only 1 hit and not allowing an earned run. Rodriguez struckout six batters tonight to run his season total up to 124. Rodriguez is top three in the Southern League with 124 strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Cade Horton got his first loss of the season across four short innings. He gave up 5 hits and three runs with two walks and two strikeouts. Horton only threw 67 pitches in his second appearance of the season.

The Smokies dropped to 60-44, while the Biloxi SHuckers snapped a five game losing streak to improve to 54-51. Smokies and Shuckers will play again tomorrow at 7:35 ET for game four of the series.

