Mena and Ramos Lead the Way in 7-2 Victory over Montgomery

August 10, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







After an electrifying walk-off victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Birmingham Barons kept the winning vibes going in a 7-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. The Barons collected the road win from the aid of RHP Cristian Mena and Bryan Ramos.

Mena dominated the mound in his 6.2 IP in which he allowed four hits and two earned runs to go with 10 strikeouts. Ramos led the way from the plate as the first inning was initiated by a two-run home run from the 21-year-old. The dynamic duo complimented each other's performance to hand the Barons their second straight victory.

The Barons started fast as the first two innings combined for five runs. In the first inning, Birmingham collected three runs off of Ramos' two-run homer that scored Colson Montgomery and a Tim Elko RBI single that scored Wilfred Veras. Ramos' home run was the second in as many games and his ninth overall. Elko's single was the first in Double-A as well as collecting his first RBI.

Birmingham followed up their three-run inning with a two-run frame in the top of the second. The Barons collected their runs off of one bat as Edgar Quero doubled to score Montgomery and Ramos. Quero earned his 15th double and 44th RBI of the season in Double-A ball.

The fast start by the Barons was not just at the plate, Mena kicked off the game sitting down the Biscuits in order in the first three innings. The right-hander collected five strikeouts in the flawless innings as Mena was making his way to the 10 secured in the game.

The Biscuits eventually did get some offense rolling as they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Montgomery earned their runs off an RBI single from Evan Edwards that scored Mason Auer and Dru Baker.

The Biscuits two runs in the fifth were the only runs they mustered in the ballgame as Mena and company kept them in check for the duration. Before Mena's start came to a close the Barons bats gifted the starter with two more runs to make the lead a little more comfortable. Birmingham tallied their runs from Colson reaching on a fielder's choice that scored Yoelqui Cespedes and a ground force out from Ramos that scored Ivan Gonzalez.

As Mena's outing came to a close, he struck out four of his last batters faced. The 20-year-old's final stat line was 6.2 IP with four hits, two earned runs, three strikeouts and 10 strikeouts. RHP Chase Plymell was the Barons' call to relieve Mena in the bottom of the seventh with one out to go, finishing the inning with a walk and a strikeout.

Plymell continued through the eighth as he was able to escape the inning after Montgomery started the inning with a Tristan Peters double. The 25-year-old allowed a single but with runners on the corners struck out the next three batters. Plymell finished the night with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts in his 1.1 IP.

Even though Plymell was dealing from the bump, Birmingham decided to hand LHP Gil Luna the closing opportunity. Luna capped off the game by giving up zero hits, zero runs and zero walks to sit down the Biscuits in four batters.

Birmingham tallied their second consecutive win and first win against the Biscuits on the season. The Barons kicked off the series with the advantage and will look to make it more as RHP Nick Nastrini takes the bump for Game 2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 10, 2023

Mena and Ramos Lead the Way in 7-2 Victory over Montgomery - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.