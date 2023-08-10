Rodriguez, Ramos and Veras Lead Third-Consecutive Win in 12-3 Victory Over Montgomery

August 10, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons with the lead of three stellar performances at the plate won their third straight game in a 12-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. The Barons that stared at the plate were Jose Rodrigues, Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras. Birmingham also had the support of RHP Nick Nastrini from the mound as he collected his first win as a Baron.

The Barons at the plate were dynamic as they collected 14 hits and turned 12 of those into runs. The aforementioned trio combined for 10 runs scored in the ballgame. Rodriguez batted in the most runs with five as he finished the night 3-6 from the plate. Veras had a filled stat sheet as he finished 2-5 with three runs, three RBI and a home run. Ramos' stat sheet was not the most packed but in his three hits on the night he collected his third home run in as many games.

From the mound, Nastrini in his second start as a Baron finished better than he did in his first start. The right-hander ended his 5.2 innings pitched with four hits, three earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Barons may have dominated the ballgame; however, they were not the first to score as the Biscuits secured two of their three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Montgomery collected their runs on a two-RBI double from Mason Auer. According to MiLB.com after the quick start from the Biscuits they held a 73 percent chance of winning the ballgame.

However, two innings later that prediction could not have been more wrong. The Barons in the second and third tally two-runs in each to take the lead, and not give it back.

Rodriguez was the one to claim the two-runs in the second frame from a single fly ball to center field that scored Tim Elko and Luis Mieses. The Barons were efficient in the second to secure their runs but in the third they wanted to show the power in the lineup. In the third inning, Ramos and Veras went back-to-back with their solo homers on the night.

After the Barons took the lead, the Biscuits could only muster one more run in the ballgame coming in the bottom of the fourth. Montgomery scored their run on a throwing error by Edgar Quero that scored Heriberto Hernandez from first base.

Even though the Biscuits scored on an error, the Barons stayed calm mainly from Nastrini dominating from the bump. In his last 1.2 innings, Nastrini kept Montgomery off of the scoreboard and in check.

The Barons started to pull away from the Biscuits in the top of the seventh as they scored six runs. In the seventh, Birmingham kicked off the inning with Colson Montgomery walking and Ramos smacking a double to put two Barons in scoring position. Veras brought in both on a single to right field and Quero brought him home on a single of his own. The Barons continued their scoring with Rodriguez bringing in Quero, Elko and Cespedes on a single to center field.

Birmingham wanted to pad the lead and they did so with two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to bring the game to 12-3. The Barons secured their runs in the eighth off of two hits from Quero and Elko. Quero's RBI came on his double and second hit of the night that scored Montgomery. Elko's run batted in came off a sacrifice fly that scored Veras.

The Barons used a mixture of RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Yoelvin Silven and RHP Jeremiah Burke to close out the ballgame. The trio combined for five strikeouts, zero runs and two hits to close out the victory over the Biscuits.

Birmingham is starting to gain confidence as they are racking up these victories. The Barons hope to continue the winning vibes in Game 3 as RHP Jonathan Cannon takes the bump for his fifth start in Double-A.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.