Shuckers Fall to Biscuits, 5-4, in 10 Innings

MONTGOMERY, AL - For the second night in a row, the Biloxi Shuckers (14-12) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (14-12) in walk-off fashion, this time on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to give the Biscuit a 5-4 win. The loss was the Shuckers' second in extra innings on the season.

Wes Clarke started the night with an RBI single in the first that scored Noah Campbell. It gave him an RBI in two straight innings dating back to his ninth-inning homer on Friday. The Shuckers then scored in the second when Ethan Murray lined a single to center that scored Carlos Rodriguez from second.

Montgomery battled back in the bottom of the second with a two-run double from Evan Edwards that tied the game at two. The Shuckers retook the lead in the third after an error pushed Tyler Black to third after a stolen base, and then another error off a throw to the plate allowed him to score.

Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers then settled into his outing over the next three innings. The righty, making his first start at Riverwalk Stadium since he was a member of the Biscuits in 2021, held Montgomery scoreless with two strikeouts between the third and fifth inning.

In the sixth, the Shuckers extended their lead to 4-2 after back-to-back two-out doubles from Murray and Campbell. The Biscuits got the run back immediately after a solo shot from Austin Shenton to lead off the bottom half of the inning. Myers, however, continued into the seventh, the longest outing by a Shuckers' starter this year.

The Biscuits tied the game in the seventh off an RBI double from Alika Williams that knocked Myers out of the game. Reliever Robbie Baker held Montgomery scoreless over two innings before two strikeouts from Zach Vennaro in the bottom of the ninth sent the game to extras.

The Shuckers went scoreless in the top of the 10th, but Montgomery used an intentional walk and a wild pitch to bring home Ronny Simon as the winning run in the bottom of the inning. Vennaro (0-1) took the loss while Justin Sterner (1-1) took the win.

The two teams will meet for the series finale on Sunday at 3:33 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Christian Mejias (2-1, 3.38) will start for Biloxi after five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts in relief on Tuesday.

