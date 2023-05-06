Robles Deals M-Braves an 8-0 Win Over Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - Domingo Robles dealt a season-high 7.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen to help the Mississippi Braves end a four-game losing streak and shut out Pensacola, 8-0, on Friday night. The shutout was the first by the M-Braves in 2023, and the win also halted Pensacola's eight-game winning streak.

Friday night was the much-anticipated Double-A debut for AJ Smith-Shawver, but rain halted the Atlanta Braves No. 4 prospect's outing after 2.0 shutout innings on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Robles (W, 3-1) took over after the 1 hour, 56-minute rain delay, and no other pitcher was needed.

Mississippi cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the sixth inning. Cal Conley began the frame with a double and came around to score on a double off the centerfield wall by Cade Bunnell. Later in the inning, Beau Philip brought in Bunnell with a single to make it 2-0.

Justin Dean provided a spark in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Dean reached on a walk, then swiped his second base of the series. Andrew Moritz moved Dean to third on a fly out to center, and then he scored on a wild pitch by Zach Leban.

Jefrey Yan took over for Pensacola in the ninth inning, and the M-Braves jumped on the lefty. Philip, Hudson Potts, and Arden Pabst hit singles to make it 4-0, then with one out, Yan walked the next five batters - four with the bases loaded - to up the lead to 8-0.

Conley was 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, while Bunnell had two hits and drove in a pair. Philip also had a multi-hit game finishing 2-for-4.

Robles' 7.0 inning was the longest outing of the year by an M-Braves pitcher, coming in a relief role. The 24-year-old is now tied for the league lead in wins with three and is fifth with a 1.71 ERA in four outings.

The M-Braves play game five of the series on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with coverage on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv. RHP Alan Rangel (0-2, 5.40) will start against Pensacola's LHP Dax Fulton (1-0, 0.00).

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. Fans can purchase tickets at mississippirbraves.com.

