Franklin V, Lugbauer Each Homer in 3-2 Loss to Pensacola

May 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - A pair of solo homers was not enough as the Mississippi Braves (9-17) fell 3-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-11) on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game started at 7:19 pm CT (1:14 delay) due to a rain delay. Pensacola took the series with their fourth win of the week.

RHP Alan Rangel went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned. The right-hander gave up four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 26 prospect is 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA this season.

Griffin Conine hit a two-run homer in the fifth to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-0.

Jesse Franklin V homered in his first game since being activated from the injured list. In the sixth, Frankin V hammered a 440-foot solo home run to center field to make it 2-1. The outfielder has not played since April 24, 2022, going to the injured list the next day. Franklin V is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 14 prospect.

Pensacola answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to lead 3-1. After Rangel's exit, RHP Victor Vodnik allowed an inherited runner to score but posted 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Drew Lugbauer blasted a solo shot to left field to pull the M-Braves within one at 3-2. Lugbauer has five homers, which is tied for second in the Southern League.

LHP Jake McSteen pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the M-Braves went down in order in the ninth.

The series finale is on Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. A starter to be named will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Eury Perez (2-1, 2.52) makes the start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. Fans can purchase tickets at mississippirbraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.