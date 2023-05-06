Franklin V, Lugbauer Each Homer in 3-2 Loss to Pensacola
May 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - A pair of solo homers was not enough as the Mississippi Braves (9-17) fell 3-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-11) on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
The game started at 7:19 pm CT (1:14 delay) due to a rain delay. Pensacola took the series with their fourth win of the week.
RHP Alan Rangel went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned. The right-hander gave up four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 26 prospect is 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA this season.
Griffin Conine hit a two-run homer in the fifth to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-0.
Jesse Franklin V homered in his first game since being activated from the injured list. In the sixth, Frankin V hammered a 440-foot solo home run to center field to make it 2-1. The outfielder has not played since April 24, 2022, going to the injured list the next day. Franklin V is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 14 prospect.
Pensacola answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to lead 3-1. After Rangel's exit, RHP Victor Vodnik allowed an inherited runner to score but posted 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Drew Lugbauer blasted a solo shot to left field to pull the M-Braves within one at 3-2. Lugbauer has five homers, which is tied for second in the Southern League.
LHP Jake McSteen pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the M-Braves went down in order in the ninth.
The series finale is on Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. A starter to be named will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Eury Perez (2-1, 2.52) makes the start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
The M-Braves return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. Fans can purchase tickets at mississippirbraves.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 6, 2023
- Conine Goes Deep, Reynolds Saves in Magical Night for Blue Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Lookouts 8th Inning Rally Seals 5-3 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Franklin V, Lugbauer Each Homer in 3-2 Loss to Pensacola - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Fall to Biscuits, 5-4, in 10 Innings - Biloxi Shuckers
- Trash Pandas Drop Close One to Smokies 5-4 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Rally to Walk off Shuckers for Third Time, 5-4 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Smokies Come Back to Win Series in Rocket City - Tennessee Smokies
- Jesse Franklin V Returns from Injured List on Saturday - Mississippi Braves
- Robles Deals M-Braves an 8-0 Win Over Wahoos - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.