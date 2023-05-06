Jesse Franklin V Returns from Injured List on Saturday

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Saturday. OF Jesse Franklin V has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List, and in a corresponding move, OF Bryson Worrell was transferred to FCL from Mississippi.

Franklin, 24, rated as the No. 14 prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 13 prospect by Baseball America, returns to the M-Braves active roster on Saturday. Franklin was placed on the injured list on April 28, 2022, with an injury to his left elbow that required Tommy John surgery. In 15 games, Franklin hit .236 with two home runs and nine RBI. In his first season of professional baseball, he played 101 games in High-A Rome and hit .244 (88-for-360) with 24 home runs, 24 doubles, and 61 RBI, converting 19-23 stolen base attempts.

Franklin was the third-round selection (97th overall) by the Atlanta Braves in 2020 out of Michigan.

Worrell, 24, appeared in two games for the M-Braves, going 1-for-7 with a double and walk. Worrell was promoted to Double-A from the FCL Braves on April 25. Atlanta signed Worrell as an undrafted free agent on July 30, 2022, after a five-year career at East Carolina.

The M-Braves continue their longest road trip of 2023 tonight with game five of a six-game set at Pensacola at 6:05 pm. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

After the series, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park, May 9-14, to face Chattanooga.

