Lookouts 8th Inning Rally Seals 5-3 Win

In the eighth inning of tonight's contest, a bases-loaded walk and a two-out RBI single were all the Lookouts needed to rally and seal a 5-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons.

Birmingham's catcher, Xavier Fernandez hit a RBI single in the first inning to get the Barons on the board first. Chattanooga tied it up in the second when RSW Player of the Game Nick Quintana brought Quincy McAfee home on a single. James Free hit an RBI single of his own in the third to give the Lookouts their first lead.

However, the lead was short-lived as Yoelqui Cespedes belted a solo home run to knot the game back up. The game remain tied until Barons infielder Chris Shaw hit a solo shot to make it 3-2.

James Free began the Lookouts rally in the eighth with a double to lead off the inning. Two walks and a wild pitch tied the game at three. Two more walks brought home the go-ahead run and Noevli Marte smacked a RBI single to give the Lookouts their largest lead of the game.

Reliever Eduardo Salazar entered in the ninth and shut down the Barons with a quick 1-2-3 inning. The sixth and final game of the homestand is tomorrow at 2:15 p.m.

