Shuckers Fall to Biscuits, 4-2, in Second Game of Series

Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez in action

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (73-60, 39-25) threatened in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but the Montgomery Biscuits (77-57, 41-24) closed the door in a 4-2 Shuckers loss at MGM Park on Wednesday night. The loss now means that Biloxi needs to win three of the final four games to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The game started as a pitchers' duel between Shuckers' starter Carlos Rodriguez and Biscuits' starter Patrick Wicklander. The two traded zeroes through the first five innings. Rodriguez faced one over the minimum through three and struck out six through the first five innings. Wicklander, on the other hand, stranded four on two hits over the first five.

In the sixth, Tristan Peters launched a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right, giving Montgomery a 2-0 lead. Bob Seymour extended the Biscuits' lead three batters later with an RBI single. The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run from Brock Wilken, his second in as many Double-A games.

In the seventh, Rodriguez finished his night after 6.1 innings, and Shane Smith, making his Double-A debut, ended the frame with a double-play, stranding two inherited runners. Three pitches into the bottom of the inning, the game entered a rain delay that lasted for an hour and 13 minutes. The rain ended Wicklander's night after six-plus innings, tying his season-high. When the game resumed, Colby White retired the side in order.

In the top of the eighth, three singles and an error led to Montgomery's fourth run of the night, and Chris Gau threw a scoreless inning in the bottom half. The Shuckers fought back in the ninth, using a single from Wes Clarke and an RBI double from Ethan Murray, scoring pinch-runner Eric Brown Jr., to make it 4-2. Being used as a pinch-hitter, Zavier Warren stepped up as the tying run, but Biscuits' closer Enmanuel Mejia induced a fly-ball to center, locking down his seventh save of the year. Rodriguez (9-6) earned the loss in his final regular season start while Wicklander (5-2) earned the win.

The two teams will meet tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park for the third game of the series. Neither side has announced a starter for the game. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance. The Shuckers are also set to celebrate Ocean Springs with a special first pitch from Mayor Kenny Holloway.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

