Montgomery, Ramos Combine for Second Straight Victory over Lookouts

The Birmingham Barons kept the winning vibes going in a Game 2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 5-4. In the Wednesday victory, the Barons collected 10 hits and used a total of five pitchers. In the ballgame, Colson Montgomery and Bryan Ramos carried the Barons offensive production as the majority of the pitching staff was solid in their efforts.

The two foes battled for the first two innings as they kept each other off of the scoreboard until the third inning. Birmingham's only offensive highlight in the early part of the game came in the top of the second when Shawn Goosenberg captured his first hit in Double-A baseball.

The Barons kicked off the scoring in the ballgame with a Ramos home run to give his team the early lead in the third. In the top half of the third, Ramos' 13th homer of the season for the Barons came with Montgomery on-base to give them a two-run lead. The Chicago White Sox No. 7 prospect finished his night 2-5 with a run, two RBI and a home run.

The Lookouts bounced back in the next two innings by scoring a solo run in each of the third and fourth. In the third, Chattanooga scored on a wild pitch by starting RHP Josimar Cousin that scored Jose Torres. In the fourth, the Lookouts tied up the ballgame by an Alex McGarry single to center field that scored Matheu Nelson.

Birmingham started back up their scoring in the top of the fifth inning by Edgar Quero. Quero smacked a hard hit double off of the center field wall that scored Montgomery in the process. The 20-year-old stole the lead, and the Barons would not give it back in their nine-inning bout.

At the end of the fifth, Cousin's day ended after his 5.0 innings pitched. The right-hander finished his night with five hits, two runs, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts. The Barons opted to send RHP Yoelvin Silven to the bump to relieve Cousin.

Silven continued the Barons stingy ways on the mound with his lone inning of work in the bottom of the sixth inning. Yoelvin finished his night allowing zero hits and zero runs to go with his one strikeout. Silven was then relieved of his duties to kick off the bottom of the seventh for LHP Haylen Green. Green dominated the bottom of the seventh, sitting down the opposition in order with three fly outs.

The Barons turned from one left-hander to another in LHP Fraser Ellard for the bottom of the eighth. Ellard kicked off his 1.2 IP with two walks, however, cleaned up his act with a double play and ground out to end the innings two batters later.

Taking a break from the dominance on the mound, the Barons offense padded their lead with two more runs from Montgomery. In the top of the ninth, Montgomery smacked his third single of the night into center field to score Sebastian Rivero and Terrell Tatum. The White Sox No. 1 prospect finished his night 3-4 with two runs and two RBI.

The runs by Montgomery proved crucial as Ellard would allow the Lookouts to score two runs before closing out the ballgame. Chattanooga scored their first run of the ninth on a James Free triple that scored Nelson and secured their second on a wild pitch by Ellard to score Free. Ellard finished his night with two hits, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

LHP Gil Luna came into the game with one out left to get for the Barons. Luna allowed two walks before closing out the game with a fly out. The southpaw finished his 0.1 innings pitched with two walks and his second save of the season for the Barons.

Birmingham kicks off their last series of the 2023 season with two consecutive wins over Chattanooga. The Barons now turn their efforts to Game 3 in which RHP Mason Adams will get the nod for his third start with the team.

