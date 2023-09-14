Biscuits Strike Back Against Shuckers, 4-2

BILOXI, Miss. - The Biscuits (77-57) needed a victory on Wednesday night at MGM Park to keep their hold on the South Division, and that is what happened as Montgomery topped the Biloxi Shuckers (73-60) by a score of 4-2.

The first five innings of play featured a pitching duel between Patrick Wicklander (5-2) and Carlos F. Rodriguez (9-6). Wicklander held Biloxi to only two hits and two walks while Rodriguez surrendered three hits and a walk with both starters throwing shutouts during the stretch.

The stalemate broke in the sixth when Tristan Peters fired a two-run home run to right-center field, followed by an RBI-single from Bob Seymour three at-bats later. Wicklander surrendered a solo-home run to Brock Wilken in the next frame, but the Biscuits ended the inning with a 3-1 lead.

Seymour now possesses an eight-game hitting streak and a 14-game on-base streak. The former is the second-longest active streak in the Southern League while the latter is the fourth longest.

After allowing back-to-back singles to start the eighth, Ryan Middendorf allowed Junior Caminero to score on a fielding error. However, the righty was able to escape a bases-loaded situation with no outs after recording a strikeout and forcing a double play.

The Shuckers were able to make the score 4-2 after Ethan Murray fired an RBI-double to right field. Despite having the tying run at the plate, Biloxi could not capitalize as the Butter and Blue evened the series.

Wicklander earned the win and Enmanuel Mejia recorded the save while Rodriguez took the loss. Montgomery has won 24 of its last 29 games and 10 of the last 11 but will need to win two of their remaining four to clinch a playoff berth.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will run it back at MGM Park on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:35 p.m. CST. The featured pitching matchup pits Ian Seymour against Aaron Ashby for Biloxi.

