Aaron Ashby Joins Shuckers on Rehab Assignment

September 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby has joined the active roster on a rehab assignment. Ashby previously made three starts with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment between September 2 and September 10. Ashby will start tonight's game for the Shuckers against the Montgomery Biscuits, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park.

Ashby, the Brewers' fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Crowder College, has made 40 appearances at the big-league level, including 19 starts during the 2022 season. Despite 61 appearances in Minor League Baseball, today will be his first appearance at the Double-A level.

Ashby will wear No. 16 with Biloxi.

