Shuckers Fall in Series Opener Against Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (60-55, 26-20) fell in a 10-3, series-opening, loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (64-50, 23-23) at MGM Park on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers remain in first place in the Southern League South Division with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

Pensacola scored first off Shuckers' starter Carlos Rodriguez, tallying a run off an RBI single from Paul McIntosh in the first. Rodriguez, however, worked around trouble with a strikeout. He tallied his third strikeout of the night in the third, making him the seventh Double-A pitcher to strike out at least 130 batters in 2023. The Blue Wahoos, however, extended their lead with a solo home run from Victor Mesa Jr., the next batter.

In the fifth, two more runs scored on an RBI single from Mesa Jr., and a wild pitch, making it 4-0. The next inning, an error and an RBI double from Jacob Berry extended the lead to 7-0.

In the bottom half, Biloxi tallied their first run of the day on a sacrifice fly from Jeferson Quero. Pensacola took the run back in the seventh with a solo home run from Bennett Hostetler, making it 8-1. The Shuckers struck back again in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double from Felix Valerio, his second double of the night. Biloxi later used a wild pitch in the eighth to score Isaac Collins, making it 8-3.

In the ninth, Pensacola used an RBI double from Hostetler and an RBI single from Cody Morissette to extend the lead back to seven. Caleb Wurster then worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a flyout to right, giving Pensacola a 10-3 win. Rodriguez (7-5) took the loss while Blue Wahoos' starter Luis Palacios (8-6) earned the win after allowing one unearned run in six innings of work.

The Blue Wahoos' pitching staff held Biloxi to 3-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 Biloxi baserunners. Biloxi also committed four errors, tying their season-high.

Righty Tobias Myers starts for Biloxi on Wednesday after he tied his career-high with seven innings in his last start. He'll face righty M.D. Johnson for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also host College Fair Night with local colleges in the area in attendance for prospective students. Colleges in attendance include; Coastal Alabama Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi, Blue Cliff College and William Carey University.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

