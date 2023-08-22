Shuckers Announce Activation of LHP Adam Seminaris from 60-Day IL

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Adam Seminaris has been activated off the 60-Day Injured List. Seminaris was previously on a rehab assignment with the ACL Brewers, throwing 5.1 innings with six strikeouts over three starts.

Seminaris was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 22 and transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on July 22. Over his final two starts with Biloxi prior to being placed on the Injured List, Seminaris allowed three runs and struck out 12 in 12 innings, including a seven-inning start on May 17 against Rocket City. He will make his first start since coming off the Injured List on Friday, August 25 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Seminaris was acquired by the Brewers this past offseason from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for OF Hunter Renfroe. Seminaris will wear No. 20.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

