Palacios Leads Pensacola to Series-Opening Win in Biloxi

Biloxi, Miss. - Luis Palacios turned in another solid start as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened their six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers with a 10-3 win on Tuesday night.

Palacios (W, 8-3) became just the third Southern League pitcher to reach eight wins this season as the lefty turned in 6.0 innings with only an unearned run allowed.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early on Carlos Rodriguez (L, 7-5), as Paul McIntosh laced an RBI single in the first and Victor Mesa Jr. followed with a solo homer in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Mesa added a two-out RBI single in the fifth, and scored on a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead as Biloxi's defense slipped in the middle innings. The Blue Wahoos scored three more in the sixth on two walks, an error and a Jacob Berry RBI double.

Bennett Hostetler hit a solo homer in the seventh and added an RBI double in the ninth for added insurance.

After Palacios departed, Pensacola relievers Chandler Jozwiak, Zach McCambley and Caleb Wurster combined to record the final nine outs.

