Clementina, Parker, Sheffield Added to M-Braves Roster

August 22, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









outfielder Brandon Parker at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

(Mississippi Braves) outfielder Brandon Parker at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College(Mississippi Braves)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves announced a series of roster moves before tonight's game against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. C Hendrik Clementina returned from Minor League Rehab Assignment with FCL Braves, was reinstated from the Triple-A Gwinnett 7-day Injured List, and transferred to Mississippi. LHP Justus Sheffield was reinstated from the Triple-A Gwinnett Development List and transferred to Mississippi, C Nick Clarno transferred from Mississippi to Low-A Augusta, OF Bryson Worrell transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome and was placed on the Development List, OF Brandon Parker was reinstated from the High-A Rome 7-day Injured List and transferred to Mississippi.

Clementina, 26, was placed on the injured list on June 19 and began a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on August 18. In two games, Clementina went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI. This season for Triple-A Gwinnett, the Curacao native hit .317 in 11 games, with three doubles, a home run, and six RBI. Clementina began the 2023 season with Mississippi and was 2-for-10 with a double and two runs scored. In 117 career Mississippi games, Clementina has a .230 batting average with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and .686 OPS.

Parker, 24, was batting .250 with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 21 RBI in 47 games. Selected by the Braves in the 10th round (307th overall) of the 2019 draft, Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In 2018, he hit a single-season school record 24 home runs, leading the country with 81 RBI, batting .424. He finished his Bulldog career with a .394 average, having slugged 38 homers and driven in 129 runs. He reached base more than 50 percent of the time in his two seasons.

The Saucier, MS native attended West Harrison High School.

Sheffield, 27, appeared in nine games, with eight starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, and was 2-5 with a 7.38 ERA (35 ER/42.2 IP), 27 walks, 43 strikeouts. Atlanta signed Sheffield on May 4 but joined Gwinnett on June 9. He began the year with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma, going 0-1 with a 14.04 ERA (13 ER in 8.1 IP) in 10 relief outings for the Rainiers and was released by the Mariners on April 27.

In 48 MLB games (33 starts) with both the New York Yankees (2018) and Seattle (2019-22), went 12-12 with a 5.47 ERA. Sheffield made his MLB debut on September 19, 2018, against Boston, pitching a scoreless ninth in a 10-1 Yankees win. Sheffield was traded by the Yankees to Seattle, along with RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams, in exchange for LHP James Paxton on November 19, 2018. Sheffield was originally drafted by Cleveland in the first round (31st overall) in 2014 out of Tullahoma High School in Tennessee.

The M-Braves open a six-game road series tonight at Riverwalk Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Mississippi will return to Trustmark Park for the final homestand of the 2023 regular season, August 29-September 10, against Rocket City and Tennessee.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.