Shuckers Drop Slugfest to Blue Wahoos, 12-9

August 2, 2023 - Southern League (SL)









Biloxi Shuckers' Joshua Sumrall at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Joshua Sumrall at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (52-46, 18-11) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (58-39, 17-12), 12-9, at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola on Wednesday night in a slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 32 hits, 10 extra-base hits and 21 runs. The loss snapped Biloxi's seven-game win streak, which was tied for the second-longest active win streak across the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the first with an RBI single from Zavier Warren, scoring Isaac Collins from second. Blue Wahoos' starter Evan Fitterer worked around three walks in the inning, however, and stranded two runners to keep the Shuckers to one run. The Blue Wahoos tied the game in the second with an RBI double from Griffin Conine. Conine was driven in an RBI single from Dalvy Roasio, giving Pensacola a 2-1 lead. From there, Pensacola recorded eight straight hits. Nasim Nuñez tallied an RBI single, Jacob Berry drove in Nuñez with an RBI double and José Devers doubled to the wall to being Berry home. Two batters later, Will Banfield unloaded on a ball to left, giving Pensacola an eight-run inning, and extending the lead to 8-1.

Wes Clarke helped the Shuckers start the comeback attempt in the fifth with a grand slam to left that one-hopped into Pensacola Bay. The grand slam was Biloxi's second of the year. In the bottom half, Norel González responded with a solo shot, extending Pensacola's lead to 9-5. They then brought up double-digits in the sixth with an RBI single from Griffin Conine.

The teams traded two runs apiece in the seventh. Ethan Murray brought home Isaac Collins and Zavier Warren with a single to right. However, an error and a single from José Devers in the bottom of the inning got both runs back, making it 12-7 Pensacola. In the ninth, Clarke destroyed his second home run of the night, a two-run, 455-foot blast to left-center, bringing the Shuckers within three.

From there, Blue Wahoos' reliever Zach McCambley retired the next three in order, closing out a 12-9 win for Pensacola. Reliver Austin Roberts (4-1) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos while starter Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi. The Blue Wahoos' 21 hits set a new single-game record for a Shuckers' opponent. At the plate, the Shuckers tallied at least 10 hits for the 11th time in their last 17 games and scored at least six for the 15th time over that span.

Brewers' top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, is slated to start tomorrow for Biloxi against lefty Luis Palacios for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Shuckers enter tomorrow a game up on the Blue Wahoos in the Southern League South Division standings in the second half.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

