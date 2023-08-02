Tennessee Wins Big Again in Game Two

KODAK, TN- The Smokies won big again in game two with a 13-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Smokies scored seven runs in the fifth inning and five innings in the eighth inning to win big.

Chicago Cubs number one pitching prospect Cade Horton made his Double-A debut tonight and was flawless. He tossed four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters. Chattanooga starter Julian Aguiar got the loss tonight, going 4.2 innings and surrendering four hits and four runs.

Smokies outfielder Jordan Nwogu hit his second grand slam of the season in the fifth inning to make it 8-0 in the frame.Owen Caissie had another multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Tennessee walked fifteen times in game two ,compared to just three walks for Chattanooga. The Smokies now have a second half Double-A record of 20-9, and lead the Southern League by 6.5 games.

