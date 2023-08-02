Nick Margevicius and Peyton Williams Added to M-Braves Roster

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the additions of LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP RHP Peyton Williams to the active roster on Wednesday. Margevicius was reinstated from the Triple-A Gwinnett Development List and transferred to Mississippi, while Williams was transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome.

Margevicius (mahr-GAV-a-chiss), 27, in 14 games (8 starts) from the Stripers, was 3-2 with a 7.13 ERA (38 ER/48.0 IP), striking out 33 to 14 walks. The Cleveland, OH native was signed by Atlanta on April 4 and assigned to Gwinnett. He was a non-roster invite to Seattle's major league camp this season and appeared in two games before being released on March 6.

Originally the San Diego Padres selected Margevicius in the seventh round of the 2017 draft out of Rider University (NJ). The 6-5 left-hander had his contract selected on March 30, 2019, from Double-A Amarillo and made his major league debut against San Francisco. He started and suffered a tough-luck loss allowing just one earned run on three hits, no walks, and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings pitched. Over three total stints, he went 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA in 17 games (12 starts) for the Padres.

Margevicius was designated for assignment by the Padres on January 17, 2020, and claimed off waivers by Seattle on January 24. He went 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA in 10 games (7 starts) for the Mariners. He made the M's Opening Day roster in 2021 as a reliever appearing in three games, going 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA. He was placed on the 10-day IL (left shoulder inflammation) on April 26, transferred to the 60-day IL on May 13, and missed the remainder of the season.

He has accumulated a 4-11 mark at the major league level with a 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and .278 BAA in 32 games (22 starts) for San Diego and Seattle.

Williams, 25, in 26 games for the Rome Braves, was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA (16 ER/34.2 IP), 52 strikeouts to 15 walks. He converted eight of nine save chances and held opposing batters to a .231 batting average. Williams has appeared in 93 games (5 starts) in four minor league seasons, going 7-7 with a 4.75 ERA.

Atlanta drafted Williams in the 20th round in 2019 out of Catawba College (NC). The high school infielder turned college pitcher went 4-1 with 12 saves in his lone season with Catawba.

