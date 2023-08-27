Shuckers-Blue Wahoos Canceled Due to Rain

BILOXI, MS - Sunday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos entered a rain delay in the top of the first inning and was canceled due to rain at MGM Park. The game will not be made up.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the MGM Park box office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given. The Shuckers will return home for their final home series of the regular season on Tuesday, September 12 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

