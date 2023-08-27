M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Biscuits, 6-1

August 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher Alan Rangel

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves pitcher Alan Rangel(Mississippi Braves)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves (51-67, 18-32) dropped the series finale 6-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits (65-55, 29-22) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Alan Rangel tossed five innings and allowed two runs, suffering yet another tough-luck loss this season. He allowed three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. The right-hander continued his tremendous month of August. In five starts this month, he has a 2.30 ERA (7 ER/27.1 IP) with six walks and 30 strikeouts.

The Biscuits struck first with a run in the first inning, but Cade Bunnell answered with a solo homer to left field in the second inning. The homer was Bunnell's 15th of the season and his second of the series.

Montgomery scored five unanswered over the final eight innings to take the game 6-1.

Bryson Horne led the offense with two hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. The infielder is batting .300 with four doubles and four RBI in 11 games with the M-Braves. Cody Milligan went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off tomorrow before a 12-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A Affiliate, Los Angeles Angels) and the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago Cubs) from August 29 to September 10.

Before the series against Rocket City starts on Tuesday, the M-Braves and the Trash Pandas will complete a suspended game from August 13. A seven-inning game will follow. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.