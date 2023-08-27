Despite Game 6 Loss, Barons Still Pull off Series Win Against Trash Pandas

August 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons came into the series with two series wins on the year. Despite a Game 6 9-7 Loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Barons won the series 4-2. Birmingham in the other two series victories of the year won in a 4-2 fashion against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Mississippi Braves. The Barons locked up the series with a Saturday, August 26th, victory but could not end the series off with an exclamation point with a loss on Sunday.

In the loss, Birmingham collected eight hits and used four pitchers. The Trash Pandas just seemed to be too much for the Barons as they collected 14 hits and used six pitchers.

From the plate, the Barons had a three-headed monster lead the way in Jose Rodriguez, Colson Montgomery and Tim Elko. Rodriguez kicked off the scoring for the Barons with a solo homer in the top of the third inning. The second baseman finished his night at the plate 3-5 with a run, an RBI and a home run.

The Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospect, Montgomery, was the most prolific at the plate. Colson finished his night 2-5 with two runs, two RBI, a double and a home run. Montgomery's homer came in the fifth inning with Ivan Gonzalez on-base.

Two batters after Montgomery's home run, Elko smacked his own but this time there were two on-base in Alsander Womack and Wilfred Veras. The University of Mississippi alumni finished his night 1-3 with a run, three RBI and his fourth homer with the Barons.

Veras continued the scoring in the seventh inning with Birmingham's last run scored in the game. The left fielder smacked an RBI double that scored Montgomery, Veras' 12th double as a Baron. Veras finished the night 1-3 with a run, an RBI and a double.

From the mound, Barons starting LHP Jake Eder managed 4.0 innings pitched in his fourth start with Birmingham. Eder finished his appearance with eight hits, five earned runs, one walk and one home run allowed to go with five strikeouts. Eder was relieved in the top of the fifth inning by RHP Jared Kelley. Kelley could not corral the Trash Pandas in his 1.0 IP in which he allowed three hits, three earned runs and a home run to go with two strikeouts. Kelley was also tagged with his third loss of the season with the Barons.

The Barons pitching staff may have not started the game that strong, nevertheless, the final two hurlers were stellar on the mound. RHP Yoelvin Silven and LHP Jonah Scolaro finished off the final 3.0 innings left in the game.

Silven was the first out of the pen between the two as he was tasked with 2.0 innings. The right-hander finished his night with one hit and one strikeout. Scolaro came in for the final inning of the game for the Barons on the mound as it was his lone inning of work. The left-hander finished with two hits and one earned run.

Birmingham accomplished something they have not been able to do a lot in the 2023 season, in a series win. The Barons will have a short turn around as they have 12 home games in 13 days starting on Tuesday, August 29th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.