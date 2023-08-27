Lookouts Lose in Extras, 6-5
August 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the sixth and final game of their series against the Tennessee Smokies, 6-5 in 10 innings.
Lookouts starting pitcher Carson Spiers has continued his torrid second half. Today the right-hander only allowed two runs in five innings. Spiers Is now 4-1 in eight games after the All-Star break with 55 strikeouts and a 2.63 ERA.
Chattanooga struck first, with a run in the first and a run in the second courtesy of a Blake Dunn solo home run. Smokies tied it up in the fifth, but the Lookouts seized the lead right back on Blake Dunn's second homer of the game, this one a two-run shot. They added one more run later in the frame to make it 5-2.
In the top of the seventh, Tennessee's first two batters got on base. A double and a two-run single by Scott McKeon tied the game up at five. The game remained tied until extra innings when they scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk.
Tomorrow, Chattanooga heads down to Pensacola for a two-week road trip. They begin their last regular season series on September 12.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 27, 2023
- Smokies Rally Back to Win in Extras - Tennessee Smokies
- Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Canceled in Biloxi - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers-Blue Wahoos Canceled Due to Rain - Biloxi Shuckers
- Lookouts Lose in Extras, 6-5 - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Birmingham Collects First Saturday Win in Five Series - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.