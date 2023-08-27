Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Canceled in Biloxi

Biloxi, Miss. - Only two batters into the series finale between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers, rain forced the delay and eventual cancellation of Sunday's game at MGM Park. As it was the final regular season matchup between the two teams, the game will not be made up.

Victor Mesa Jr. singled against Carlos Rodriguez to lead off the ballgame, and before Jacob Berry could complete his at-bat, a rapid arrival of intense rain prompted the teams to take cover.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday. Fans can follow along with a live broadcast on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video) beginning at 6:30.

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

