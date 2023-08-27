Smokies Rally Back to Win in Extras

August 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN- The Smokies erased two deficits in the series finale to beat the Lookouts in extra frames by a final of 6-5. The Smokies reliever Blake Whitney (4-0), tossed two shutout innings out of the bullpen to close out the ballgame for Tennessee.

Chattanooga got on the board first when Nick Northcut hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, scoring James Free to take a 1-0 lead. In the next inning, Lookouts center fielder Blake Dunn extended his hit streak to twelve games with a solo home run to left field to take a 2-0 lead.

The Smokies countered with their own big fly off the bat of Jordan Nwogu, a two run shot to tie the game at 2 in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Chattanooga took their second lead on another home run by Dunn, this time a two run shot to make it 4-2. Later in the inning, Lookouts infielder James Free grounded out but scored a run to make it 5-2.

The Smokies had a huge seventh inning to tie the game at 5. Scot McKeon hit a double to score Bradlee Beesley, followed by the next batter Andy Weber who knocked in two with a single to tie it up.

The game would go to extra innings where the Smokies would take their first lead on a bases loaded walk by Haydn McGeary to make it 6-5 Tennessee. In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Lookouts had runners on first and third with no outs, until Whitney struck out two batters in a row and then groundout out Ivan Johnson to win the nailbiter 6-5.

