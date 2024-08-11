Shuckers Blank Biscuits Behind Five Shutout Innings from Smith

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind five shutout innings from starter Shane Smith, the Biloxi Shuckers (54-51, 24-14), earned a 4-0 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (61-47, 21-18) at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday, their 10 th shutout win of the season. With the win, the Shuckers finished their season series at Riverwalk Stadium with a winning record for the first time since 2018.

The Shuckers started hot, with a single from Dylan O'Rae off the game's second pitch from starter Duncan Davitt. Eric Brown Jr. then laced a two-out double off the wall in left, bringing in O'Rae for a 1-0 lead. Connor Scott, the next batter, then scored Mike Boeve from third with a single, giving the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Mike Boeve reached third after a double and an error and came in on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 3-0. Dylan O'Rae then extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single into center.

After Smith exited with five scoreless innings and five strikeouts, Kaleb Bowman (2.0ip, 3k) and Tyler Woessner (2.0ip, 2k) combined for four scoreless innings, securing the Shuckers' 10 th shutout win of the year.

At the plate, Dylan O'Rae (2-for-5), Mike Boeve (2-for-3) and Connor Scott (3-for-4) all tallied multiple hits. Boeve also reached base four times, with two hits and two walks.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will open a six-game set against the Mississippi Braves at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and a King Cakes-themed T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank for the first 250 fans. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The Shuckers will also transform into the Biloxi King Cakes for the final time this season. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

