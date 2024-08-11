Blue Wahoos Toppled in Road Finale by Pair of Big Innings

Pearl, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-46) fell Sunday in the finale of their two-week road trip by a score of 10-1 against the Mississippi Braves (49-58).

With a series win already in hand, the Wahoos turned to veteran righthander Jeff Lindgren (L, 1-4) to close out a fifth win in six days. At first, both Lindgren and his mound opponent David Fletcher (W, 2-4) matched one another pitch for pitch. The game remained scoreless through the first three innings before the Wahoos dented the scoreboard first.

In the top of the fourth inning, Pensacola shortstop Jared Serna doubled to right field. The extra-base hit extended Serna's Double-A hitting streak to 11 games. After a lineout moved Serna to third, first baseman Nathan Martorella's groundout drove in Serna to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead.

However, the advantage proved to be short-lived. The M-Braves responded with a five-run barrage in the bottom of the fifth inning, which put them ahead for good. Working against Lindgren, Mississippi loaded the bases with one out for designated hitter David McCabe, who singled to score two runs and give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Second baseman Yolbert Sanchez then brought home another run with a sacrifice fly before first baseman Bryson Horne doubled off of Wahoos lefthander Chandler Jozwiak to drive home two additional runs and put the Braves ahead 5-1.

The five-run outburst proved to be more than enough for Mississippi, who put up a second five-run inning in the bottom of the seventh to go ahead 10-1. The game marked the first time the Wahoos had given up double-digit runs since June 5 - also against Mississippi. Despite the defeat, Pensacola returns home having won eight of 11 games during its two-week road trip.

The Wahoos saw several recent additions perform well during the two-week road trip. Shortstop Jared Serna hit .444 with 10 doubles in his first 11 Double-A games, while lefthander Robby Snelling impressed through his first two Pensacola starts (combined 10.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 14 K).

The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday to begin a series versus the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

