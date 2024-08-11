Pandas Left Stranded

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas struggled in Sunday's series finale, leaving 15 men on base in a 4-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.

Neither team scored a run until the top of the sixth inning when Barons infielder Mario Camilletti launched a solo home run over the right-centerfield wall to give Birmingham a 1-0 lead.

Trash Pandas starting pitcher Brett Kerry (L, 1-1) allowed just that run in six innings while striking out seven. His six innings were a season-high for him in a Rocket City uniform. Kerry's counterpart, Riley Cowens of the Barons, tossed 4.1 shutout innings to start the game for Birmingham. Reliever Gil Luna (W, 4-2) followed Cowens and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of his own to get the win.

Birmingham added to its lead in the seventh when infielder Jason Matthews singled in a run. Outfielder Terrell Tatum put two more on the board with an eighth inning home run, his fourth of the year, to put the Barons up 4-0.

Rocket City ended the shutout bid in the eighth after infielder David Mershon drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. It was Mershon's first RBI as a pro.

With the win, Birmingham clinched the series victory led by Camilletti and Tatum who both homered as part of two-hit games. Rocket City outfielder Tucker Flint reached in all four of his plate appearances to pace the Trash Pandas.

The Trash Pandas will now begin a seven-game series in six days on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:15 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Samuel Aldegheri (RCT) vs. TBD (CHA)

