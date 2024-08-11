Biscuits Drop Finale, Split Series with Shuckers

August 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Dru Baker at the plate

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (61-47, 21-18) dropped the series finale, 4-0, to the Biloxi Shuckers (54-51, 24-14) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The two clubs split the six-game series.

Montgomery failed to score despite 12 baserunners. Biloxi did their damage early, putting up all of their runs in the first four innings.

Dru Baker highlighted the lineup with three singles in his 27th multi-hit game of the season. Brayden Taylor tripled and reached base three times in the loss.

The club has a scheduled off day before a six-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Biscuits will return home on August 20.

